Ann Reagan Bogan Hallier Daniel Island - Ann Reagan Bogan Hallier 87, of Daniel Island, SC, died July 26, 2020. Born July 9, 1933, in Jefferson City, Missouri, she was the daughter of the late Judge Franklin E. and Helen C. Reagan. She is survived by her husband, Manuel A. (Hal) Hallier; her two children, Calli Bogan Condon, and Kevin PC Bogan; five grandchildren, Cate Condon Quirk (Daniel), Michael Condon (Louise), Malcolm Bogan, Hayden Bogan and Bennett Bogan; and family Karen H. and David Perkins, Alex Brooks-Perkins (Elena, and great-granddaughter, Helen Aleewa Brooks-Perkins), John Perkins, Kurt and Toni Hallier, Paige Hallier (Jenny), Cameron Hallier, and Carol B Henrichs. Ann was originally a native of St. Louis, Missouri, and a graduate of Missouri University. She worked for many years in the Kirkwood school district and was an active member of the Delta Gamma Alumnae Association. She was a lover of books, crosswords, history, antiques, Mizzou Tigers, and painting. She moved to the Isle of Palms in 1982 and along with her late husband, Malcolm (Mal) Bogan, owned and operated Kitchen Concepts until his death in 1998. She had a love for life and as fate would have it, she met Hal in 2001 and they soon married in a quiet ceremony on the grounds at Mepkin Abbey. Forever after this, Mepkin Abbey held a special place in her heart. Ann and Hal have shared a wonderful life together enjoying their retirements, families, grandchildren, and life on Daniel Island. They were blessed to be able to travel and took frequent trips abroad, enjoying every country and culture they visited and often visited their favorites again. She was fervent journalist and kept journals and scrapbooks detailing all of their travel adventures. These volumes of scrapbooks brought her much joy in the recent years when she was no longer able to travel. Ann was proudly patriotic, loving all things American: the Fourth of July, red white and blue, our military and system of government, and her duty to vote in every election. She will be missed by all who knew her, but will always be remembered in our hearts. A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Holy Cross Episcopal Church, Daniel Island, at 10:00 am. Committal will be private. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel. Memorials may be made to Holy Cross Episcopal Church, Daniel Island, or to Delta Gamma Foundation Service for Sight. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
