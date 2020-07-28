Ann Reagan Bogan Hallier Charleston - The Memorial Service for Ann Hallier will be held Wednesday, July 29, 2020 in the Church of the Holy Cross, Daniel Island, at 10:00 am. Committal will be private. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel. Memorials may be made to the Church of the Holy Cross, Daniel Island, or to Delta Gamma Foundation Service for Sight. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
