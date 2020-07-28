1/
Ann Reagan Bogan Hallier
1933 - 2020
1/
Ann Reagan Bogan Hallier Charleston - The Memorial Service for Ann Hallier will be held Wednesday, July 29, 2020 in the Church of the Holy Cross, Daniel Island, at 10:00 am. Committal will be private. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel. Memorials may be made to the Church of the Holy Cross, Daniel Island, or to Delta Gamma Foundation Service for Sight. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Service
10:00 AM
Church of the Holy Cross
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 881-9293
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 28, 2020
The Long Stem Pink Rose Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Celine Hallier
