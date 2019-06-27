Ann Salisbury Lebanon, SC - Ann Varner Salisbury, 90, of Lebanon, a retired school teacher, wife of Reginald B. Salisbury, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019. Ann was born December 22, 1928 in Columbia S.C., the daughter of William W. Varner and Ann Byrd Varner. A member of St. Phillip Benizi Catholic Church, she had remained active and attended regularly. Ann and Reggie had just been nominated as one of the longest married couples in the State of South Carolina. They would have been married 72 years in July. She was a dedicated and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Ann was a member of the Town and Village Garden Club SC and the Low Country POW Club. Surviving in addition to her husband are a son- William (Bill) Salisbury and his wife Margaret of Moncks Corner; a daughter- Elizabeth (Beth) Pantano and her husband Richard of Vero Beach, FL; four grandchildren- William B. Salisbury and his wife Tara; Tammy S. Ware and her husband Bryan; Christopher and Cameron Pantano; two great-grandchildren- Katelyn and Caleb Ware. Her Funeral Mass will be 11:00 AM Saturday morning, June 29, 2019 in the St. Phillip Benizi Catholic Church. Final Farewell and Commendation will follow the Glenview Memorial Cemetery, Lebanon. The family will receive friends at Russell Funeral Chapel, Friday evening June 28, 2019 from 5 to 7 PM. The family requests memorials be made to St. Phillip Benizi Catholic Church, 1404 Old Hwy. 52 S., Moncks Corner, S.C. 29461. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 28, 2019