Ann Shake
1962 - 2020
Ann Shake MT. Pleasant, SC - Ann Palazzolo Shake, 58, of Indianapolis, IN, entered into eternal rest on July 20, 2020, after a long battle with a terminal illness. She was surrounded by her family at her time of passing. Born on April 22, 1962 in Hampton, SC, Ann graduated from Wade Hampton High School in 1980, earned her Bachelor of Science degree from Indiana University in 1984, and started her career in Sales in Indianapolis, IN. She met her husband, Keith in Indianapolis and they married in 1986. After having her two children, Ann chose a new career, to stay home and raise her children. Ann was predeceased by her husband, Brian Keith Shake and her father, Salvatore Ernest Palazzolo. She is survived by her son, Parker Douglas Shake of Indianapolis, IN and her daughter, Lindsay Catherine Shake of Chicago IL; her mother, Janet Parker Palazzolo of Bluffton, SC; her sisters, Susan Henderson of Ridgeland, SC, Christine Pellegrini of Norton, MA, and Lisa Hill of Banner Elk, NC; her brothers Joseph Palazzolo of Orange Park, FL and James Palazzolo of Orange Park, FL; and numerous very special nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ann`s memory may be sent to Roper Hospice Cottages, 676 Wando Park Blvd, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464, 843-606-8790. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at https://www.palmettocs.com. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Palmetto Cremation Society, 5638 N. Rhett Ave, North Charleston, SC 29406, (843) 722-2555. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
