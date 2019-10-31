Ann Sherfinski Moncks Corner - Ann Smith Sherfinski, 75, of Moncks Corner, SC, died Monday morning in a Charleston nursing facility.Her funeral will be 3:00 PM Sunday afternoon, November 3, 2019, at the graveside in the Bonneau Baptist Cemetery. Interment will follow. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Trinity Episcopal Church, PO Box 4678, Pinopolis, SC 29469.Ms. Sherfinski was born November 30, 1943, in Bennettsville, SC, a daughter of Rev. Clyde Smith and Eula Brigman Smith. She was of the Baptist faith, and enjoyed reading and crocheting. Ms. Sherfinski was preceded in death by a daughter, Lisa Ann Muckelvaney; a son, Mark Sherfinski; three sisters, Betty S. Boatwright, Peggy S. Koefoed, and Mabel June Barwick; and three brothers, M.C. Smith, Jr., V. Ray Smith, and Troy Dean Smith.Surviving are, a sister, Sandra S. Williams of Pinopolis; four grandchildren, Morgan Donnelly, Tyler Sherfinski, Andrew Sherfinski, and Kyle Donnelly; a son-in-law, Dean Muckelvaney; and three great- grandchildren. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 1, 2019