Ann Staten Charleston - Mrs. Ann Staten, of Charleston, SC, entered into eternal rest on June 22, 2020. Walk-through visitation will be Sunday 3:00 PM-5:00 PM at the funeral home. The graveside service will be 11:00 AM Monday in Huspah Baptist Church Cemetery (Gardens Corner). She is survived by: her daughters and son, Beatrice Staten, Virginia Covington, Harriet Brown, and Frank Staten, Jr.; seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and a great-great-grandchild; sisters and brothers, Sylvia Brown, Eloise Gadson, and Charles Pinckney (Beatrice); nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.dorothyshff.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to DOROTHY'S HOME FOR FUNERALS (843)722-0268. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.