Ann Stigger Montague WADMALAW ISLAND - Ann S. Montague, 96, entered into eternal rest on June 8, 2020. Viewing for Ann S. Montague will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020, 1:00p.m., at Bethel Baptist Church, 5908 Highway 52 South, Cheraw, SC 29520. INTERMENT: The Church Cemetery. She is survived by her grandson, Terrell Montague (Lekisha) of Summerville, SC, daughter-in- law, Lois Montague of Wadmalaw Island, SC, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends and spiritually adopted children. Arrangements by: Fielding Home for Funerals, 122 Logan Street, 843-722-3348 or 1-800-290-5954. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.