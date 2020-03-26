Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Murray's Mortuary
4060 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
Ann Thompson Hollywood, SC - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Ann Evelyn Thompson are invited to attend her Graveside Service 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church Cemetery, 4595 Savannah Highway, Ravenel, SC. Mrs. Thompson is survived by her siblings, Elise Black (the late Sam), Carol Wright (the late Roland), Sandra Maxwell (Calven), Jackie Montgomery, Henry Montgomery (the late Ola), the late Dennis Montgomery, Everette Montgomery (the late Ella), Eric Montgomery, Keith Montgomery, Christopher Montgomery, and the late Rubin Montgomery; nieces and nephews; sisters and brothers-in-law; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 27, 2020
