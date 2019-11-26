Ann Turner Hewitt Mt. Pleasant - Ann Turner Hewitt, 74, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019. Her funeral service will be held on Friday, November 29, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road, at 2:00 pm. Interment will be held in Mt. Pleasant Memorial Gardens with a reception to follow in the Mount Pleasant Chapel. Ann was born July 31, 1945 in Charleston, South Carolina, daughter of the late Batson Lawrence Hewitt, Sr., and the late Ann Turner Hewitt. She was president of British Antique Importers and along with her sister, established a year-round Christmas store in the City Market which continues to be successful today. She also served for 3 months on The Mercy Ships, a hospital ship, that provides medical services in third world countries. Ann enjoyed crafts and attended church services at The Palms. She is survived by her daughter, Dorothy French Plunkett and son, Ronald Carroll Plunkett Jr., (Heather); sisters, Lynda French Hewitt Richards (Robert) and Victoria Hewitt Causey (David); brother, Batson Lawrence Hewitt Jr., (DeDe); granddaughter, Caroline Plunkett and grandson, Brian Plunkett. She also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews. We give great thanks to Consquella Roper and her team that so lovingly took care of Ann throughout her illness. Memorials may be made to Pet Helpers 1447 Folly Road, James Island, SC, 29412. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 27, 2019