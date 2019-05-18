Ann Waters Johns Island - Ann Marie "Tootsie" Martineau Waters, a devoted mother of three and a retired church secretary, passed away surrounded by her family in her home on Johns Island, South Carolina Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Ann was 80 years old. Born in Chicopee Falls, Massachusetts to Alfred Joseph Martineau and Madeline Gertrude Devine Martineau. Ann graduated from Chicopee High School. She met her husband Mike, a career officer in the U.S. Military, at the former Westover AFB. They were married on June 20, 1959 at St. Patrick's Church, Chicopee, Massachusetts. Ann was deeply devoted to her husband, Michael Vincent Waters, her family and church. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America. Before moving to Johns Island, Ann raised her family in Lenoir, North Carolina where she worshipped and worked at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. A Memorial Mass and Interment will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019, 10:00 AM at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 3871 Betsy Kerrison Parkway, Johns Island, South Carolina. Ann was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and all of her brothers and sisters, John Martineau, Mary Rita Martineau Cavanaugh, William Martineau, Edward Martineau, Elizabeth (Betsy) Martineau Earnhardt and James D Martineau. She is survived in this life by her sons, David and Charles (Katherine), her daughter, Darlene (Dean) Waters Taylor and her grandchildren, Chase (Rose Lacy), Isaac, Erika (Rory), Deanna (Kevin), Tyler, Katelyn, Johnathan, and Dallas. In lieu of flowers, Ann's family would like to honor her dedication to Catholic Ministries with donations made to Holy Spirit's Migrant Camp program. Donations of slightly worn hats, clothes and shoes greatly needed. Romans 12:9-13 "Be devoted to one another in brotherly love. Honor one another above yourselves. Never be lacking in zeal, but keep your spiritual fervor, serving the Lord. Be joyful in hope, patient in affliction, faithful in prayer. Share with God's people who are in need. Practice hospitality." Online Condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. Arrangements by James A. McAlister, INC. (843)766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary