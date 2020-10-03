Ann Winston Smith Thornhill Mt. Pleasant - Ann Winston Smith Thornhill, 63, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Sunday, September 27, 2020. Winston was born April 2, 1957 in Fort Sill, Oklahoma to the late Simeon Mozart Smith, Jr. and Sue Blackmar Smith. Winston spent 50 years of her life as a resident of Charleston, Sullivan's Island, and Mount Pleasant, and enjoyed all that the Lowcountry has to offer. She was a devoted mother that found joy in everyday adventures with her children and grandchild. Her generous spirit and love for others will never be forgotten. Winston graduated from Ashley Hall and completed an undergraduate degree in Education, specializing in Physical Education, at the College of Charleston and Masters in Education from the Citadel. She worked for a law firm and then owned a successful business Cookie, Cookie Cookies. Winston shared her joy of life with children and taught preschool children for fifteen years. We will always remember her joyful laughter, fun nature, storytelling, and selfless love for her family and friends. Winston is survived by her mother, Sue Blackmar Smith of Columbus, GA; husband, Theodore Wilbur Thornhill II; daughter, Ann Winston Thornhill; two sons: Theodore Wilbur Thornhill III and Simeon Van Noy Thornhill all of Mt. Pleasant, SC; one grandson, Liam; two sisters: Susan Smith Perry (Mike) of Sunset, SC, and Dana Smith Bolles (Chris) of Macon, GA. All of her many nieces and nephews adored her. Her private funeral service will be held graveside, on Monday, October 5th at Magnolia Cemetery, 70 Cunnington Ave, Charleston, SC 29405. Memorial contributions may be made to Lowcountry Land Trust at https://www.lowcountrylandtrust.org
