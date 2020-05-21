Anna Bell Horlbeck MT. PLEASANT - The relatives and friends of Ms. Anna Bell Horlbeck (BELL), her children, Clara Bell Horlback, Leola Horlback, Clarence Horlback (Charlene) and O'Neal Horlback, 10 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, 11 great-great-grandchildren, sister, Chloe` Rouse (Thomas), nieces and nephews are invited to attend A WALK THROUGH to be held on Friday May 22, 2020 at the funeral home from 3-8 p.m., a service of Remembrance will be held at a later date. Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonhallsfuneralhome.com Arrangements by JOHNSON-HALLS FUNERAL HOME 440 Venning Street Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 21 to May 22, 2020.