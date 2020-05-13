Anna Belle Moultrie Capers
Anna Belle Moultrie Capers CHARLESTON - A SERVICE OF CELEBRATION FOR MRS. ANNA BELLE MOULTRIE CAPERS, 95, will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020, 1:00P.M. AT Carolina Memorial Gardens, 7113 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC. She is the widow of Willie G. Capers, mother of Gwendolyn S. Green, Henrietta Goff and Earl Moultrie, she also leaves grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Arrangements by Fielding Home for Funerals, 122 Logan Street, 843-722-3348 or 1-800-290-5954. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Carolina Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Downtown Office and Chapel - Charleston
122 Logan Street
Charleston, SC 29402
843.722.3348
