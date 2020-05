Anna Belle Scott Irvington, NJ - The family of Miss Anna Belle Scott will celebrate her life in a private graveside service. A public viewing will be held Friday, May 22, 2020 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at the mortuary. Miss Scott is survived by her sisters, Eva Johnson, Naomi Jenkins, Ruth Stewart and Rebecca Nelson; her brothers, Samuel Scott, Jr. (Thomasina), Dr. Franklin Scott (Margaret) and Darryl Scott (Mary); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and coworkers in New Jersey. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com . Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston