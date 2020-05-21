Anna Belle Scott Irvington, NJ - The family of Miss Anna Belle Scott will celebrate her life in a private graveside service. A public viewing will be held Friday, May 22, 2020 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at the mortuary. Miss Scott is survived by her sisters, Eva Johnson, Naomi Jenkins, Ruth Stewart and Rebecca Nelson; her brothers, Samuel Scott, Jr. (Thomasina), Dr. Franklin Scott (Margaret) and Darryl Scott (Mary); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and coworkers in New Jersey. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 21 to May 22, 2020.