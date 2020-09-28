1/
Anna Campbell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anna Campbell Summerville - Anna Campbell, age 94, died peacefully on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at her residence in Harmony Plantation at Wescott, Summerville, SC. Her daughter Maryann and son-in-law Dave were at her side. Anna was a longtime member of St. John the Beloved Catholic Church, Summerville, where she had served for some years as a Eucharistic Minister. Her faith was an integral part of her life and that of her five siblings, all born and raised in Elizabeth, PA. She had a devotion to the Blessed Mother, which permeated her life and vocation as a loving mother who provided care and stability for her daughters. Anna's care and faith no doubt inspired her daughters in their chosen professions: Maryann, a nurse, and Celeste, an Episcopal priest. Anna was for many years a working mother, having served as a secretary in cardiology, psychiatry, and ophthalmology medical offices, and upon moving to SC worked as an assistant in an optometry practice. She enjoyed work, but the heart of her life was helping to care for her two grandchildren, Elizabeth and Daniel. And she felt incredibly blessed to live long enough to know her two great-granddaughters, Abigail and Amelia, who loved being with their "Mimi," talking and playing with her. At Harmony and previously at Summerville Estates, Anna participated enthusiastically in communal meals and activities, and truly enjoyed Halloween and other festive parties. Anna was predeceased by her parents James and Marguerite McElhatten; her siblings Regina, Marguerite, Mary, Marcella, and Jim; her husbands John O'Hern and George Campbell; and many dear friends who have died over the years. She is survived by her daughters Maryann Kovacs (Dave); Celeste Cox (Lou); granddaughter Elizabeth Mace (James); grandson Daniel Kovacs; and great-granddaughters Abigail and Amelia Mace. The family is deeply grateful to Stephania Thomas, who provided loving care and assistance to Anna several evenings a week over the past few years. In light of the pandemic, and because various family members live out of state, arrangements for a service are pending and will likely take place next year. To honor Anna's life, memorial contributions may be made to St. John the Beloved Catholic Church, 28 Sumter Ave., Summerville, SC 29483. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Parks Funeral Home
130 W. 1st North St.
Summerville, SC 29483
843-873-3440
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Parks Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved