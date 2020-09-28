Anna Campbell Summerville - Anna Campbell, age 94, died peacefully on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at her residence in Harmony Plantation at Wescott, Summerville, SC. Her daughter Maryann and son-in-law Dave were at her side. Anna was a longtime member of St. John the Beloved Catholic Church, Summerville, where she had served for some years as a Eucharistic Minister. Her faith was an integral part of her life and that of her five siblings, all born and raised in Elizabeth, PA. She had a devotion to the Blessed Mother, which permeated her life and vocation as a loving mother who provided care and stability for her daughters. Anna's care and faith no doubt inspired her daughters in their chosen professions: Maryann, a nurse, and Celeste, an Episcopal priest. Anna was for many years a working mother, having served as a secretary in cardiology, psychiatry, and ophthalmology medical offices, and upon moving to SC worked as an assistant in an optometry practice. She enjoyed work, but the heart of her life was helping to care for her two grandchildren, Elizabeth and Daniel. And she felt incredibly blessed to live long enough to know her two great-granddaughters, Abigail and Amelia, who loved being with their "Mimi," talking and playing with her. At Harmony and previously at Summerville Estates, Anna participated enthusiastically in communal meals and activities, and truly enjoyed Halloween and other festive parties. Anna was predeceased by her parents James and Marguerite McElhatten; her siblings Regina, Marguerite, Mary, Marcella, and Jim; her husbands John O'Hern and George Campbell; and many dear friends who have died over the years. She is survived by her daughters Maryann Kovacs (Dave); Celeste Cox (Lou); granddaughter Elizabeth Mace (James); grandson Daniel Kovacs; and great-granddaughters Abigail and Amelia Mace. The family is deeply grateful to Stephania Thomas, who provided loving care and assistance to Anna several evenings a week over the past few years. In light of the pandemic, and because various family members live out of state, arrangements for a service are pending and will likely take place next year. To honor Anna's life, memorial contributions may be made to St. John the Beloved Catholic Church, 28 Sumter Ave., Summerville, SC 29483. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com
