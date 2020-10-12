Anna Furmanchik MT. PLEASANT - Anna Mildred Phillips Furmanchik, 85, of Mt. Pleasant, SC, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, October 8, 2020. Annie to her husband, Mimi to her beloved grandchildren and Ann to her friends, had the kindest heart, and gave unconditionally of her time, humor, hard work and affection to all who came to know her. She was the center of her large and loving family. Her smiles, kind words, warm hugs and laughter will be missed. Anna Mildred Phillips was born to Anna Catherine Reis and Howard Scott Phillips on June 15, 1935 in Robinson Township, PA. She grew up the youngest of five children on the family farm outside of Pittsburg, PA. She graduated from Robinson Township High School in 1953 where she played the clarinet in the marching band. Ann attended the Presbyterian Hospital School of Nursing in Pittsburgh, graduating in 1956 to begin a lifelong career in nursing. While attending school, she met the love of her life Andrew, a civil engineering student at the University of Pittsburgh. They were married August 2, 1958 and until recently, they were never separated more than several days. Andrew's career as an officer in the Air Force took the newlyweds to McConnell Air Force Base, Wichita, Kansas, where their first child was born at the base hospital, and then back to Pennsylvania where their other three children were born. Ann was a devoted mom and stayed at home with her young children until they all became school age. Her love of nursing called her back in 1967, after which she spent the next 17 years serving as an Emergency Room staff nurse at Charleroi/Monessen Hospital and Operating Room Supervisor at Mon Valley Hospital in Monongahela, PA. Ann was a mentor to many young nurses. She was encouraging, kind, fun and was known to always take the time necessary to make sure something was understood. She eventually retired from hospital nursing in 1984 but stayed active in the healthcare field until she and Andrew retired in 1994. They moved to Mount Pleasant, SC to be closer to their growing family. Their first grandchild was born in 1994; seven more quickly followed blessing Ann and Andrew with five grandsons and three granddaughters, now ages 20-26. Mimi was adored by her grandchildren and was able to care for each of them as they grew. She was always available to help when someone was sick or needed picked up from school. Any of the grandkids would say how happy they were to spend a sick day or just spend time at Mimi's (homemade cookies & Gatorade were a given). She never missed an event to celebrate one of their accomplishments and getting to see all of them graduate from high school was her highlight! She attended numerous school and sporting activities; Mimi was always in the stands to cheer her grandchildren on. Ann was also very dedicated to her and Andrew's spiritual home, Christ Church Anglican, Mt. Pleasant. SC. She loved her church family and for over 20 years, Ann led the Church's Red Cross Blood Drives which were held regularly. When she finally stepped back from that role, she and her teams had drawn 1,000 units of blood over that period of time. She also enjoyed the fellowship of her Christ Church friends and was active in the annual Tea Room. Ann was preceded in death by her son, David, who suddenly passed at 44 on March 3, 2008; her sister Alice and brothers Howard, Robert & Scott; and her brother-in-law, Richard Furmanchik. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Andrew S. Furmanchik, Jr. and their children Debra (Furmanchik) Brown and Howard, their sons Rudder and Kep; Rebecca Furmanchik and her husband Lawrence Dick of Chicago, Il; Andrew (Bud) S. Furmanchik, III and his wife Jonnie (Greendyke), their children, Andrew S. IV, Christian, Joanna, and Mary Grace; and David's wife, Melissa (Grove) Furmanchik and their children Max and Carly. Ann is also survived by her sister-in-law, Barbara Furmanchik of Pittsburgh, PA and brother-in-law Jim Furmanchik and his wife Lydia of Columbus, Ohio, and their family. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and their families. Ann's private memorial service will be held in the future at Christ Church's Historic Church in Mt. Pleasant. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association
(SC Gift Processing, 4600 Park Rd.- Ste, 250, Charlotte, NC 28209) and Christ Church Anglican (2304 Highway 17 North, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29466).
