In Loving Memory Of ANNA LEE GLOVER February 28, 1933~August 20, 2018 To Our Dearest Mama, We love you, cherish you and continue to live each day in your glory. Thank you for your everlasting love, light and laughter. I can see you now with your nails and hair done while wearing your sparkling jewelry. Not a moment goes by when you're not in our thoughts. We love you. HAPPY BIRTHDAY! Sadly missed by Sisters, Children, Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren, Host of Relatives and Friends.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 28, 2020
