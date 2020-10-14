Anna Lee Glover Charleston - Mother Anna Lee Glover, 100, of Charleston, SC, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loved ones. The relatives and friends of Mother Anna Lee Glover are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Friday, October 16, 2020 at the Alfred Williams Community Life Center, 4441 Durant Avenue, North Charleston, SC. Interment - Sunset Memorial Gardens, North Charleston, SC. A Public Viewing will be held Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at the Center. She is survived by her sons, Nathaniel Glover (Janice), Andrew L. Glover (Mary), James Glover, III (Louise), Walter Glover, Anthony Glover, and Ralph Glover; her daughters, Vernus Bennett (Burnett), Carrie Lee White (Keith), and Latricia E. Ford (Gerald); siblings, Lucy Snell, Ruby Bryant, Ruth Owsley, Thelma Spann, Frank Ravenell, Mack Ravenell, Jr. (Delores), and Roger Ravenell (Dorothy); sister-in-law, Jessie Mae Ravenell; 31 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren, and 27 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVNEUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488.
