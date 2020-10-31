Anna Lee Johnson N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Anna Lee Johnson are invited to attend her Graveside Service 11:00 AM, Monday, November 2, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 2915 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston, SC. A public viewing will be held Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the mortuary. Mrs. Johnson is survived by her children, Georgia Ward, Edna Wynn and Lorraine Brown (Timothy); grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Curtis Pope; and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Betram Johnson; children, Sandra Anderson and David Anderson; sons-in-law, James Ward and John Wynn; and siblings, Maggie Green, Earline Anderson, Elouise Williams, Alfred Anderson, Hattie Green and Diane Pope. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
