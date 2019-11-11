Anna Lee Mack

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna Lee Mack.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Anna Lee Mack Henrietta B. White Temple #1342 and Sunsetter Lodge #1515 of the I.B.P.O. Elks of the world officers and members are requested to assemble at Vanderhorst C.M.E. Church 66 Hanover St. Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 6:30PM to pay our last tribute of respect to our beloved daughter Anna Lee Mack. Other temples and lodges are invited by Order of: Daughter Odessa Grant Daughter Ruler Brother Richard Holmes: Exalted Ruler Daughter Rachel M. Fields: Secretary Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.