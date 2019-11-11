Anna Lee Mack Henrietta B. White Temple #1342 and Sunsetter Lodge #1515 of the I.B.P.O. Elks of the world officers and members are requested to assemble at Vanderhorst C.M.E. Church 66 Hanover St. Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 6:30PM to pay our last tribute of respect to our beloved daughter Anna Lee Mack. Other temples and lodges are invited by Order of: Daughter Odessa Grant Daughter Ruler Brother Richard Holmes: Exalted Ruler Daughter Rachel M. Fields: Secretary Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 12, 2019