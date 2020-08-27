Anna Lee Rollins Charleston - Mrs. Anna Lee Rollins 93, of Charleston, SC, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Mother Rollins was the loving wife of the late Elijah Rollins, Sr., the mother of Elijah Jr. (Rosetta) Rollins, Theodore (Dernice) Rollins, Patsy Rollins Jones and the late William Rollins. A walk- thru will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 6PM-8PM at the mortuary. Private Graveside Services will take place on Saturday, August 29, 2020 3 PM at the Cherry Hill Cemetery, Ladson, South Carolina. memorial messages maybe left for the family at www.thelowcountrymortuary.com
