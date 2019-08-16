Anna Lee Shaw WANDO, SC - The family and friends of Anna Lee Shaw, 85, of Wando, SC are invited to attend her home-going service on Saturday August 17, 2019 at 11 am at Macedonia AMEC, 48 Alexander St. Charleston, SC. SUBURBAN FUNERAL HOME 2336 Meeting St. Road North Charleston, SC in charge of arrangements. Leroy Rivers - Manager and Rev. Michael Alston - Asst. Manager. PH (843) 744-8761. Interment in Mt. Pleasant Memorial Gardens, Mt. Pleasant, SC. There will be a visitation on Friday from 6-8 PM at St. James AME 1100 St. Thomas Island Dr. Wando, SC. The most precious memories of Mrs. Shaw will resound in the lives of her children; Jerome Shaw, Sr., Lynda (Rev. JP) Shaw-Harrison, Leon Shaw, Mayda Shaw, Angela (Thomas) Shaw-Cobb, Connie Shaw, Sidney (Brenda) Shaw, Jr., Nicole (Hanford) Shaw-Gadis, Chandrekah Shaw, and Lesley Brown- Shuler. 31 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren,and 1 great-great- grandchild. A dearly beloved cousin, Mrs. Beulah Washington-Pinckney, sisters-in-law, Leola Perrineau and Rosa Shaw, along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 17, 2019