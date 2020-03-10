Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Anna Lee Steed Obituary
Anna Lee Steed Awendaw - Rev. Anna Lee Steed, 90, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Residence: 1084 Roosevelt Road, Awendaw, SC 29429. Rev. Steed is the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Philip and Victoria A. Thompson; the wife of Mr. James Steed, Jr.; the mother of Ms. Elizbeth Marie Holloway, Ms. Mary S John, Mrs. Shirley S. Richardson (Edward); Ms. Donna F. Steed and the late Mr. James "Pop" Steed, III; the sister of Mr. Isiah Mickey Thompson, Mr. Herbert E. Thompson, Mrs. Susan I. Midleton (Sam) and Mr. Rosevelt Denie Thompson; the mother-in-law of Mrs. Rosa T. Steed; and sister-in-law of Mr. Arthur Steed and Mr. William B. Steed. She was a Local Elder in Union AME Church, School Bus Driver, Teachers Aid, and Domestic Home Keeper. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Funeral arrangements will be announced by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 4129 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429 (843)881-4920 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 11, 2020
