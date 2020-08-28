Anna Legare Johns Island - Entered into eternal rest on Friday morning August 28, 2020, Ms Anna H. Legare, late residence, 1998 Balmoral Road, Johns Island. She was the mother of Mr. Quentin J. (Cynthia) Legare; the daughter of Mrs. Viola P. Legare, and the late Mr. Arthur "Harold" Legare, Sr. and the sister of Ms. Bettye Legare. Professional services entrused to the care of, Walker's Mortuary "Chapel of Peace" 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC 29455. Phone: 843-559-0341; Fax: 843-559-3415. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
