Anna Mack

Service Information
Dickerson Mortuary, LLC - N. Charleston
4700 Rivers Ave
N. Charleston, SC
29405
(843)-718-0144
Viewing
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Dickerson Mortuary, LLC - N. Charleston
4700 Rivers Ave
N. Charleston, SC 29405
View Map
Viewing
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vanderhorst Memorial CME Church
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Vanderhorst Memorial CME Church
66 Hanover St.
Charleston, SC
View Map
Obituary
Anna Mack N. Charleston - The family of Mrs. Anna Lee Mack announces her celebration of life services which will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019 11:00AM at Vanderhorst Memorial CME Church 66 Hanover St. Charleston, SC. Interment: Carolina Memorial Park. Mrs. Mack is the survived by her husband, Mr. James Mack; her children, Mr. Steven Mack, Ms. Felicia McNeil and Mr. Franklin McNeil; her sister, Ms. Althea Simmons; a host of grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Viewing for Mrs. Mack will be on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 3:30-5:00pm at Dickerson Mortuary, LLC and from 6:00-8:00pm at Vanderhorst Memorial CME Church. The family will be receiving friends from 7:00-8:00PM. Condolences maybe sent to the family at dickersonmortuary.net Anna is resting peacefully in the comfort and care of DICKERSONMORTUARY, LLC "Where Service Is The Key" 4700 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29405 Phone (843) 718-044. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 13, 2019
