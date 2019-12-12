Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Walker's Mortuary Chapel Of Peace
3407 Old Pond Rd
Johns Island, SC 29455
(843) 559-0341
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Walker's Mortuary Chapel Of Peace
3407 Old Pond Rd
Johns Island, SC 29455
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
New Webster United Methodist Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
New Webster United Methodist Church
4755 Bears Bluff Road
Wadmalaw Island, SC
View Map
Anna Mae Commodore Stanley

Anna Mae Commodore Stanley Obituary
Anna Mae Commodore Stanley Johns Island - The relatives and friends of the late Anna Mae Commodore Stanley are all invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service, 12 Noon, Saturday, December 14, 2019 at New Webster United Methodist Church, 4755 Bears Bluff Road, Wadmalaw Island, SC. Interment: Church Cemetery. Mrs. Stanley will lie in state at the church from 11 AM until the hour of service. Viewing for Mrs. Stanley will be held, Friday, December 13, 2019 at Walker's Mortuary from 3 PM to 7 PM. Final arrangements entrusted to the care of WALKER'S MORTUARY "CHAPEL OF PEACE," 3407 Old Pond Road, John's Island, SC, Phone: (843) 559-0341, FAX: (843) 559-3415. www.walkersmortuary.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 13, 2019
