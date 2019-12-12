|
Anna Mae Commodore Stanley Johns Island - The relatives and friends of the late Anna Mae Commodore Stanley are all invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service, 12 Noon, Saturday, December 14, 2019 at New Webster United Methodist Church, 4755 Bears Bluff Road, Wadmalaw Island, SC. Interment: Church Cemetery. Mrs. Stanley will lie in state at the church from 11 AM until the hour of service. Viewing for Mrs. Stanley will be held, Friday, December 13, 2019 at Walker's Mortuary from 3 PM to 7 PM. Final arrangements entrusted to the care of WALKER'S MORTUARY "CHAPEL OF PEACE," 3407 Old Pond Road, John's Island, SC, Phone: (843) 559-0341, FAX: (843) 559-3415.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 13, 2019