Anna Mae Duffy N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Anna Mae Duffy are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Monday, August 26, 2019 at Royal Missionary Baptist Church, 4761 Luella Avenue, North Charleston, SC. Interment - Annivesta Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Hollywood, SC. Viewing will be held Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the mortuary. Mrs. Duffy is survived by her children, Mikell Duffy (Gwendolyn), Raymond Duffy (Donella), Marcus Duffy (Brenda) and Cassandra Duffy (Kenneth); sisters, Lillian, Bobby and Lanerva; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 24, 2019