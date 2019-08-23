Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Murray's Mortuary
4060 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-5488
Viewing
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Murray's Mortuary
4060 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Royal Missionary Baptist Church,
4761 Luella Avenue,
North Charleston,, SC
View Map
1928 - 2019
Anna Mae Duffy Obituary
Anna Mae Duffy N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Anna Mae Duffy are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Monday, August 26, 2019 at Royal Missionary Baptist Church, 4761 Luella Avenue, North Charleston, SC. Interment - Annivesta Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Hollywood, SC. Viewing will be held Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the mortuary. Mrs. Duffy is survived by her children, Mikell Duffy (Gwendolyn), Raymond Duffy (Donella), Marcus Duffy (Brenda) and Cassandra Duffy (Kenneth); sisters, Lillian, Bobby and Lanerva; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 24, 2019
