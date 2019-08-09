Anna Mae Jents Callery Mt. Pleasant - Anna M. Callery, 88, of Mount Pleasant, SC, passed away on August 6, 2019. Anna was born in Peoria, Illinois to Mary Burnosky and Frank Jents. She resided in Peoria until her marriage to Robert Callery in 1953 after his return from the Korean War. They lived primarily in Illinois throughout their marriage. Growing in faith and lovingly raising their family of five children were Anna's passions. Upon moving to Mount Pleasant several years ago, St. Benedict Catholic Church became Anna's new parish family. Saying the rosary with her fellow parishioners after week day mass brought her extraordinary joy. Anna was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert Callery, two sisters, Margaret Eckley and Mary Catherine Jents, and granddaughter, Bridget Callery Scanlan. Anna is survived by her children Colleen Chapman (Terry), Timothy Callery (Mary), Kevin Callery (Gloria), Chris Ryan (Michael), and Theresa Cypher (Jeff); thirteen grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren. Visitation for Anna will be Friday, August 16 at J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Home, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road in Mount Pleasant from 4:00-8:00 P.M. (rosary at 4:00). A mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Benedict Catholic Church, 950 Darrell Creek Trail in Mount Pleasant at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, August 17. Interment will be at St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery in Princeville, Illinois at 10:30 A.M. on Saturday, August 24. Memorial donations can be made to St. Benedict Catholic Church, 950 Darrell Creek Trail, Mount Pleasant, SC 29466. Sincerest thanks are extended to the physicians, nurses, and staff of Roper St. Francis and Roper Hospital (downtown) for the outstanding care they provided Anna. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 10, 2019