Anna Mae Jents Callery Mount Pleasant - The relatives and friends of Anna M. Callery are invited to a Visitation on Friday, August 16 at J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Home, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road in Mount Pleasant from 4:00-8:00 P.M. (rosary at 4:00). A mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Benedict Catholic Church, 950 Darrell Creek Trail in Mount Pleasant at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, August 17. Interment will be at St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery in Princeville, Illinois at 10:30 A.M. on Saturday, August 24. Memorial donations can be made to St. Benedict Catholic Church, 950 Darrell Creek Trail, Mount Pleasant, SC 29466. Sincerest thanks are extended to the physicians, nurses, and staff of Roper St. Francis and Roper Hospital (downtown) for the outstanding care they provided Anna. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 16, 2019