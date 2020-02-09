Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC
View Map
Service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
1:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC
View Map
Interment
To be announced at a later date
Live Oak Memorial Gardens
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Palassis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna McCloskey "Ann" Palassis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna McCloskey "Ann" Palassis Obituary
Anna "Ann" McCloskey Palassis Summerville - Anna "Ann" McCloskey Palassis, 75, of Summerville, South Carolina, wife of Ernest Palassis, entered into eternal rest Saturday, February 8, 2020. The family will receive friends Wednesday, February 12, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Her Funeral Service will be held Thursday, February 13, 2020 in Stuhr's West Ashley Chapel at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Ann was born October 7, 1944 in New Orleans, Louisiana, daughter of the late Richard Robert McCloskey and Catherine Harbison McCloskey. A loving wife, wonderful mother and a woman of inexhaustible spirit, will and compassion. She was an avid animal lover, artist, an ever-present beacon of light for her family and friends. She is survived by her husband, Ernest Palassis of Summerville, SC; son, Steven Palassis of Nashville, TN; daughter, Jessica Malandra of Hendersonville, TN; brother, Richard Hopkins of Carrier, MS. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Richard Wimbish, brother, Julian Hopkins and sister, Linda Moore. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Charleston Animal Society, 2455 Remount Road, North Charleston, SC, 29406 www.CharlestonAnimalSociety.org. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -