Anna "Ann" McCloskey Palassis Summerville - Anna "Ann" McCloskey Palassis, 75, of Summerville, South Carolina, wife of Ernest Palassis, entered into eternal rest Saturday, February 8, 2020. The family will receive friends Wednesday, February 12, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Her Funeral Service will be held Thursday, February 13, 2020 in Stuhr's West Ashley Chapel at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Ann was born October 7, 1944 in New Orleans, Louisiana, daughter of the late Richard Robert McCloskey and Catherine Harbison McCloskey. A loving wife, wonderful mother and a woman of inexhaustible spirit, will and compassion. She was an avid animal lover, artist, an ever-present beacon of light for her family and friends. She is survived by her husband, Ernest Palassis of Summerville, SC; son, Steven Palassis of Nashville, TN; daughter, Jessica Malandra of Hendersonville, TN; brother, Richard Hopkins of Carrier, MS. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Richard Wimbish, brother, Julian Hopkins and sister, Linda Moore. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Charleston Animal Society, 2455 Remount Road, North Charleston, SC, 29406 www.CharlestonAnimalSociety.org.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 10, 2020