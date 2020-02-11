|
Anna "Ann" McCloskey Palassis Summerville - The family of Anna "Ann" McCloskey Palassis will receive friends Wednesday, February 12, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Her Funeral Service will be held Thursday, February 13, 2020 in Stuhr's West Ashley Chapel at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Charleston Animal Society, 2455 Remount Road, North Charleston, SC, 29406 www.CharlestonAnimalSociety.org. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 12, 2020