Anna Ravenel Parker Barnwell CHARLESTON - Anna Ravenel Parker Barnwell, the daughter of Francis LeJau Parker, M.D. and Harriott Rutledge Sass Parker, died on July 25, 2020. She was born in Charleston, South Carolina November 19, 1921. She graduated from Ashley Hall, attended Sweet Briar College, and graduated from the College of Charleston. She was a member of St. Michael's Church, the Junior League of Charleston, and the Ivy Garden Club. She was preceded in death by her husband, Nathaniel Longstreet Barnwell; her son, Middleton Stuart Barnwell; and her grandson, Thompson Parker Barnwell. She is survived by her sons, Nathaniel Elliott Barnwell (Nancy), Francis LeJau Parker Barnwell (Cathy), and John Parker Barnwell (Alida); her grandchildren, John Russell Barnwell (Sarah), Francis LeJau Parker Barnwell, Jr. M.D., Eliza Longstreet Barnwell, M.D., Sally Ravenel Barnwell, Alida Barnwell Couric (Martin), and John Parker Barnwell, Jr. (Amanda); and five great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be private. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Downtown Chapel. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
