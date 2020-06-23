Anna Sanders-Pinckney
Anna Sanders-Pinckney N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Ms. Anna Sanders-Pinckney are invited to attend her Graveside Service 1:00 PM, Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Annivesta Baptist Church Cemetery, 6079 Highway 162, Hollywood, SC. A public viewing will be held Wednesday, June 24, 2020, from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the mortuary. She leaves to cherish memories with her sons, Antoinio (Tara) Sanders, Benjamin Macanic, Richard Macanic, and Swinton Pinckney; brothers, Sam Sanders, Thomas Sanders, and Allen (Regina) Sanders; 8 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, we ask that you please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC, 843-744-5488.


Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
