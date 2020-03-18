|
Mother Annabell Carter GOOSE CREEK - We respectfully remember the life of the late Mother Annabell Carter, formerly of Jacksonboro, South Carolina. She was a resident of Goose Creek, South Carolina. Mother Carter transitioned from labor to reward on Sunday March 15, 2020 at the Trident Medical Center of Charleston, South Carolina. She was the head mother of the Greater Calvary African Methodist Episcopal Church of Jacksonboro, South Carolina.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 19, 2020