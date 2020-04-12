Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries

More Obituaries for Annabelle Haynes-Deas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annabelle Haynes-Deas

Annabelle Haynes-Deas Obituary
Annabelle Haynes-Deas Charleston - The relatives and friends of Ms. Annabelle Haynes-Deas are invited to attend her Graveside Service 11:00 AM, Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 2915 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston, SC. A public viewing will be held Monday, April 13, 2020 from 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the mortuary. Ms. Haynes-Deas is survived by her daughters, Sonja Reed (Raymond) and Jocelyn Whaley; three grandchildren; brother, David Haynes; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 13, 2020
