Anne Baker Leland Bridges WALTERBORO - The relatives and friends of Anne Baker Leland Bridges are invited to attend her Memorial Service at 2 pm on Saturday August 17, 2019, in McClellanville, South Carolina at the Chapel of Ease of St. James Santee. Born in McClellanville on September 24, 1920, she was the elder daughter of James Boleyn Leland and Abigail Toomer Morrison Leland. She graduated from the College of Charleston where she was a member of Tri Delta and was the recipient of the William Moultrie Cup presented by the Rebecca Motte Chapter of the DAR for excellence in American history. In January 1942, Anne married the late William Jefferson Bridges Jr. of Virginia and they became the parents of seven children. Anne is survived by Mason Moore of Bowman, SC, Charles H. S. Bridges (Emily) of Round O, SC, Priscilla Baldwin (Robert) of McClellanville, SC, Elisabeth McClellan (Leland) of Mt. Pleasant, SC; and her sister, Priscilla Perkins of Beaufort, SC. Preceding her in death were two sons, Wm. J. Bridges III and James Leland Bridges; and her daughter, Caroline Bridges Morrison; and two grandsons. Anne is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grand child. A lifelong Episcopalian, Anne was also a member of the SC Historical Society and the Huguenot Society of South Carolina. She with Roy Williams III wrote and published a well-received work on northern Charleston County, St James Santee Plantation Parish. She lived a long and very active life and will be much missed, she has earned her eternal rest.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 13, 2019