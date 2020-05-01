Anne Fox Mt. Pleasant - Elizabeth Anne Williams Fox, widow of Robert H. Fox, peacefully entered into eternal rest Monday, April 27, 2020. A celebration of her full and productive 97 years will be held when the ability to travel and gather together in safety is apparent. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made the Charleston Museum/Joseph Manigault House. (Charlestonmuseum.org). Anne was born in Bowersville, GA on May 12, 1922, daughter of Duckworth C. Williams and Mary Ethel Estes Williams. Her arrival in Charleston in 1941 dawned a passionate life of building lasting relationships through marriage and family, dedication to the church, employments, serving the community she dearly loved and the many people who passed her way each day. She was a member of The First Baptist Church of Charleston, where she found pure joy in the voice of the choir. She believed there could never be too many flowers to enjoy, evidenced by her active involvement in the Alhambra Garden Club, The Groves Garden Club, The Garden Club of Charleston and the Women's Council of the Gibbes Museum of Art. At the age of 50, she began a career as administrator of the Joseph Manigault House, owned by the Charleston Museum. Sharing the story of this house with the public provided her immense happiness for the next 40 years. She will be affectionately remembered as an avid bridge player, Democrat, Saturday Gamecock fan, supporter of The Arts, and a very proud grandmother. Her love for her family and her friends was and remains deep and abiding. She is survived by her four children: Rob Fox (Elaine), Brooks Fox (Margaret), MaryAnne Fox Demster, Winter Fox (Barbara); sister Ruth B. Williams and brother Jack M. Williams, seven grandchildren, Ryan Fox (Kate), BJ Fox (Kesia), Anney B. Demster, Jennifer Fox, Will Demster (Erica), Michael Fox, Manning Demster; eight great-grandchildren, Nyah Fox, Kaden Fox, Mia Fox, McKenzie Fox, Elessar Winter, Liam Demster, Harrison Demster, Ava Demster; and many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews and in-laws. Preceded in death by sisters Holly Rouse, Mary Parker, Katharine Reed and brothers Broughton Williams, DC Williams, Jr. The family graciously thanks the doctors, nurses, physical therapists, occupational therapists and caregivers that lovingly supported her desire to live her life at home. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
