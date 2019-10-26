Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - Mt. Pleasant Location
1520 Rifle Range Rd
Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 884-3833
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne Knox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne Heiterer Knox

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anne Heiterer Knox Obituary
Anne Heiterer Knox Mt. Pleasant - Anne Heiterer Knox, 89, of Mt. Pleasant, SC; wife of 58 years to the late Ripley Knox, entered into eternal rest on October 22, 2019, surrounded by her family. Born on February 15, 1930 in Charleston, SC, Anne was a daughter to the late Theodore and Bridget Heavey Heiterer. Anne was a loving mother to her 7 children. She was also the former Director of Charlotte's Little Schoolhouse, previously Candy Cane Nursery in Mt Pleasant, SC where she spent many happy years. Anne is survived by her son, John Knox (Julie), daughters Tricia Luther (Jack), Nancy Lindsey (David), Mary DeMasi (Andrew), Marie Knox all of Mt Pleasant, SC; her grandchildren Cord Hershey, Brie Hershey Bradshaw, Ted Hershey, Margaret Hawkins, John Knox, Rhett Luther, William Zorn, Alice Anne Zorn, Drew Lindsey, Caroline Lindsey, Drew DeMasi, Alexander DeMasi and Sydney DeMasi and many loving great- grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughters Lynn Hershey and Ellen Zorn; and her grandchildren Anne Heiterer Luther, Michael Lindsey and Mary Caroline Zorn. The family would like to especially thank Lisa with Kindred Hospice, Clara and Vanessa with Home Instead, as well as all the wonderful caregivers that showed so much love to Ms Anne. The family will receive friends on Monday evening at 5 PM - 7 PM at McAlister-Smith Funeral Home- Mt. Pleasant, 1520 Rifle Range Rd, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464. A Rosary will be recited at 5 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Christ Our King Catholic Church, 1122 Russell Drive, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464; with burial to follow at St Lawrence Cemetery on Huguenin Ave, Charleston, SC 29401. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home- Mt. Pleasant, 1520 Rifle Range Rd., Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464, (843) 884-3833. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - Mt. Pleasant Location
Download Now