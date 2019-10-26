|
|
Anne Heiterer Knox Mt. Pleasant - Anne Heiterer Knox, 89, of Mt. Pleasant, SC; wife of 58 years to the late Ripley Knox, entered into eternal rest on October 22, 2019, surrounded by her family. Born on February 15, 1930 in Charleston, SC, Anne was a daughter to the late Theodore and Bridget Heavey Heiterer. Anne was a loving mother to her 7 children. She was also the former Director of Charlotte's Little Schoolhouse, previously Candy Cane Nursery in Mt Pleasant, SC where she spent many happy years. Anne is survived by her son, John Knox (Julie), daughters Tricia Luther (Jack), Nancy Lindsey (David), Mary DeMasi (Andrew), Marie Knox all of Mt Pleasant, SC; her grandchildren Cord Hershey, Brie Hershey Bradshaw, Ted Hershey, Margaret Hawkins, John Knox, Rhett Luther, William Zorn, Alice Anne Zorn, Drew Lindsey, Caroline Lindsey, Drew DeMasi, Alexander DeMasi and Sydney DeMasi and many loving great- grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughters Lynn Hershey and Ellen Zorn; and her grandchildren Anne Heiterer Luther, Michael Lindsey and Mary Caroline Zorn. The family would like to especially thank Lisa with Kindred Hospice, Clara and Vanessa with Home Instead, as well as all the wonderful caregivers that showed so much love to Ms Anne. The family will receive friends on Monday evening at 5 PM - 7 PM at McAlister-Smith Funeral Home- Mt. Pleasant, 1520 Rifle Range Rd, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464. A Rosary will be recited at 5 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Christ Our King Catholic Church, 1122 Russell Drive, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464; with burial to follow at St Lawrence Cemetery on Huguenin Ave, Charleston, SC 29401. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home- Mt. Pleasant, 1520 Rifle Range Rd., Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464, (843) 884-3833. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 27, 2019