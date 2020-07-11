Anne Jordan Boone BERKELEY, CA - Anne Jordan Boone died peacefully surrounded by family on July 11, 2020 in Berkeley, CA, due to esophageal cancer. Anne was born in Charleston, SC in 1946 and grew up on her beautiful family farm, "Tidesmeet," in Hollywood, SC. She was predeceased by her parents, Ellen G. Boone and Dr. John A. Boone. Anne attended Chatham Hall, Smith College, and the University of Wisconsin. In 1969 Anne was married to Dr. Frederick E. Reed, Jr. The couple divorced amicably in 1992. Anne worked as a third-grade teacher and later as a caseworker for the Georgia Dept. of Social Services, in adoptions and foster care. After her children were born, Anne was a stay at home mom. She volunteered with the SPCA, the Interfaith Crisis Ministries, People against Rape, and was a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for over thirty years, working as a court appointed advocate for abused and neglected children in SC. At the age of 32, Anne discovered running and quickly became an avid and very competitive runner. Anne soon moved on to triathlons as well as running, ultimately completing four lronman Triathlons, three in her late 60's. After the divorce, Anne returned to live at Tidesmeet, where she operated a large ostrich farm for ten years. Anne found that raising ostriches was difficult, stressful, and sometimes dangerous, but never dull. After the ostrich business failed to be financially feasible, Anne closed the business and returned to her true love, running and triathloning. After her cancer diagnosis in 2016, Anne sold the family farm and moved to California to live with her daughter's family. Anne is survived by her brother, David Boone and his wife, Rosaline Ann of Crystal Lake, Illinois, her sister-in-law, Marta Bianchi of Houston, Texas, her daughter, Christine Reed and her husband, Vaughn Johnson of Berkeley, CA, and her son Daniel Reed and his wife, Mandy Swann of Roanoke, VA. She has three grandchildren, Vida and Madeline Johnson and William Reed. Anne was predeceased by her brother, John Boone. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity
