Anne Kingsley Charleston - Anne Condon Kingsley, 88, of Charleston, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest on June 25, 2019. The relatives and friends of Anne C. Kingsley are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:00 AM Monday, July 1, 2019, at Blessed Sacrament Church, 5 St. Teresa Drive, Charleston. The Rite of Committal will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. The family will receive friends between 3:00 and 5:00 PM Sunday, June 30, 2019 at the James A. McAlister Funeral Home, 1620 Savannah Highway. The Rosary will be recited at 4:30 PM. Online condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. A Charleston native, Anne was born on June 25, 1931, to Henry G. and Margaret Hennessy Condon. She attended Sacred Heart School, graduated from Bishop England High School in 1948 and then attended Barry College in Miami, Florida. Anne served as the librarian at Blessed Sacrament School for 28 years and is remembered by many Charlestonians as a ballet, tap and ballroom dancer and instructor with Miss Mayme Forbes' Dance Studio downtown. Anne was preceded in death by her husband, Donald C. Kingsley; brother, William J. Condon and sisters Margaret C. Calhoun and Mary Frances C. McDaid. She is survived by her children, Reverend S. Thomas Kingsley, Lisa Kingsley Bevans, Daniel C. Kingsley and Randolph M. (Christine) Kingsley. She is also survived by 14 nieces and nephews. Passionately devoted to her family, Anne's legacy will live on through the loves of her life, her grandchildren, Shawn M. Bevans, Grant R. Kingsley and Caroline G. Kingsley. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Bishop England High School Endowment Fund, 363 Seven Farms Dr, Daniel Island, SC 29492, or to the Church of the Nativity Building Fund,1061 Folly Rd, Charleston, SC 29412. Arrangements by JAMES A. MCALISTER, (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 30, 2019