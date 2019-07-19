ANNE LEE GRANT SPANN

In Loving Memory of Our Beloved Mother ANNA LEE GRANT SPANN who departed this life 26 years ago On July 20, 1993 No day goes by without a sigh No night without a tear For one who meant the world to us: We mean you, Mother dear. Sadly Missed by, your children: Toni, Vern(Mace), Roni (Peaches), Dale, Lynn (Bubba), Tiny (Moonie), TJ, Richie (TeDe), Pepe, adopted daughter Pam, 32 Grand, 52 Great-Grandchildren & 20 Great-Great Grands, who miss her more.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 20, 2019
