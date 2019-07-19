In Loving Memory of Our Beloved Mother ANNA LEE GRANT SPANN who departed this life 26 years ago On July 20, 1993 No day goes by without a sigh No night without a tear For one who meant the world to us: We mean you, Mother dear. Sadly Missed by, your children: Toni, Vern(Mace), Roni (Peaches), Dale, Lynn (Bubba), Tiny (Moonie), TJ, Richie (TeDe), Pepe, adopted daughter Pam, 32 Grand, 52 Great-Grandchildren & 20 Great-Great Grands, who miss her more.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 20, 2019