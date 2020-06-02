Anne M. Andrews MELBOURNE, FL - Anne McClenny Andrews, formerly of North Charleston, SC passed away May 20, 2020 in Melbourne, FL. Anne was born to Roy Orville and Marguerite McClenny, Feb. 13, 1944 in North Charleston, SC. She was a graduate of Gordon H. Garret High School, 1962. She married Billy (Andy) Andrews, June 16, 1969. Anne was a Civil Service employee at CAFB until her retirement, 1997. She leaves behind her husband of 50 years Billy and 2 children: Dana Lynn Andrews, Phillip McClenny Andrews (Elizabeth) and a grandson Taylor Andrews. Her family remembers her as a kind, loving and strong woman. A private graveside service is scheduled for June 6 at 1pm at Carolina Memorial Gardens. Pastor Jan Culpepper will officiate. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to Lymphedema Education and Research, lymphaticnetwork.org. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.