Anne M. Andrews
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anne M. Andrews MELBOURNE, FL - Anne McClenny Andrews, formerly of North Charleston, SC passed away May 20, 2020 in Melbourne, FL. Anne was born to Roy Orville and Marguerite McClenny, Feb. 13, 1944 in North Charleston, SC. She was a graduate of Gordon H. Garret High School, 1962. She married Billy (Andy) Andrews, June 16, 1969. Anne was a Civil Service employee at CAFB until her retirement, 1997. She leaves behind her husband of 50 years Billy and 2 children: Dana Lynn Andrews, Phillip McClenny Andrews (Elizabeth) and a grandson Taylor Andrews. Her family remembers her as a kind, loving and strong woman. A private graveside service is scheduled for June 6 at 1pm at Carolina Memorial Gardens. Pastor Jan Culpepper will officiate. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to Lymphedema Education and Research, lymphaticnetwork.org. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Carolina Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved