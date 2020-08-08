1/
Anne Marshall Sullivan CHARLESTON - Anne Marshall Sullivan, 85, of Charleston, SC, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, July 31, 2020. Anne was born on May 1, 1935 in Washington, DC, the daughter of A. Winston and Mary Marshall. She was a loving wife, mother and devoted member of Charleston Baptist Church. Anne is preceded in death by her daughter, Sharon Sweeney. She is survived by her husband, George Thomas Sullivan; her children David Jones (Marlene), Leslie Hopper (Gary) and Valerie Murline (David); her 7 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; her brothers, Winston Marshall (Merna) and John Marshall (Jo), 5 nephews, and 1 niece. A memorial service will be held at Charleston Baptist Church on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to Samaritan's Purse - Operation Christmas Child through Charleston Baptist Church (charlestonbaptist.org). Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
