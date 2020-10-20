Anne Nicholson O'Neill MT. PLEASANT - Anne Nicholson O'Neill, 86, wife of Edwin O'Neill, passed away peacefully in the arms of Ed and her four children on October 18, 2020. Anne, the daughter of Dorothy Carrillo and Howard Nicholson, was born in Santa Monica, CA where she graduated from St. Monica High School and where she was the queen of the Santa Monica silver jubilee. After marrying Ed in 1959, their lives took them to Oxnard, CA, San Jose, CA, Falls Church, VA, and then 45 years in Vienna, VA where they raised their four children. She and Ed moved to Mount Pleasant ten years ago. She leaves behind her husband and her children Kathleen (Todd Smith) of Santa Fe, NM, Paul (Michele) of Sterling, VA, Karen Velasquez (Jay) of Mount Pleasant, and Bridget Schmidt (Al) of Isle of Palms. Also grieving her loss are her beloved grandchildren Adam Cadle (Celeste), Griffin Smith, Caroline O'Neill, A.J. Schmidt, Bennett Velasquez, Johnny Velasquez, Kathryn Schmidt, and Jennifer Schmidt, plus great-grandsons, Gage Gammon and Lincoln Cadle. In addition, Anne also leaves behind countless honorary sons and daughters who were lovingly welcomed into her home and heart. Anne's middle name should have been Love. She loved each member of her family with unselfish devotion. She loved doing things for each one of them every day of her life, to the end. Also, she never met anyone who did not go away feeling better about themselves. In this, she executed to perfection the God-given talent always to find something positive in each person she met. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Angie McGoldrick, RN, from Lutheran Hospice for her extra love and support. As a long-time Catholic, a Mass of Christian Burial will take place Thursday, October 22 at 10:00 at Christ our King Catholic Church with burial at Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers it is requested that contributions be made to East Cooper Community Outreach (ECCO), 1145 6-Mile Rd., Mount Pleasant SC. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
