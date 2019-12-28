|
|
Anne Stender Puckhaber Charleston - Anne Stender Puckhaber 92, of Charleston, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. Family and friends are invited to attend her funeral on Friday, January 3, 2020 in Grace Church Cathedral, 98 Wentworth Street at 2:00 p.m. Entombment will be private. Arrangements by J Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Anne was born January 14, 1927 in Charleston, South Carolina. She was the oldest of three daughters of the late Bertram Stender and Dorothy Lockwood Stender. Nancy Stender McInerney and Dorothy Stender Houston preceded her in death. She attended Memminger High School and was a graduate of the College of Charleston. Anne was a member of the Chi Omega Sorority. She mentored many new members for the sorority over many years. Anne was a loyal donor to the College of Charleston Athletic Fund. Anne's first job was as an x-ray technician in North Carolina. She had part-time teller jobs at South Carolina National Bank (Wells Fargo) and BB&T. Anne served as the leader for Grace Church's Altar Guild. She loved working in the tea room during Spoleto. Anne was an avid golfer at the Country Club of Charleston and had weekly bridge games. She especially enjoyed the social events at the Hibernian Society. Anne is survived by her daughter, Susan Allen Puckhaber of Charleston, South Carolina; son Edward Allen Puckhaber (Berta) of The Villages, Florida; grandson Matthew Edward Puckhaber; nephews Joseph George McInerney lll (Cammie), Thomas Allen McInerney (Amie), William Houston (Susie), Thomas Houston (Pam), Bertram Houston (Julie), Robert Jamison (Carolyn ) and niece Faye Jamison. The family thanks the Wellmore Skilled Nursing Staff for their dedicated and loving care of Ms. Anne (Selena, Amanda, Davianna, Sophie, Tekia, Sherry, Crystal) and Anne's caregiver Lynne. They will always have a special place in our hearts. Memorials can be made to Lowcountry Community Chaplaincy, PO Box 20743 Charleston, South Carolina 29413 or Grace Church Cathedral, 98 Wentworth Street Charleston, South Carolina 29401. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 29, 2019