Anne Simpson Harrison VARNVILLE, SC - Mrs. Anne Simpson Harrison, 92, of Varnville, entered into rest Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Summerville Medical Center. She was first married to the late Jim Simpson and secondly to the late Gary Harrison. Born May 4, 1927 in Boston, Massachusetts, she was a daughter of the late Walter Francis Neale and Frances Lowry Neale. She was a member of All Saints Episcopal Church in Hampton. She was part owner of and kindergarten teacher at Jack-in-the-Box Preschool and was a volunteer for many years at Hampton Regional Medical Center. Surviving are: her children, Jay and Peggy Simpson of Summerville, Gary and Debbie Simpson of Sandy, Utah, Candy and Emmett Murray of Johns Creek, Georgia, and John and Yvonne Harrison of Powdersville; grandchildren, Jennifer Gommel (Mike), Lara Bruder (Jason) Kelly Maksem, Kristie Robert (Chris), Neale Simpson (Jenn), Ashley Malone (Johnte), Tapley King, (Jamie), Melissa Overholt (Jim), Margot Murray, John Harrison (Brantley), Jeanne Bollinger (Curtis), and Josh Harrison (Jamie); and 21 great- grandchildren. She was preceded in death by 1 brother and 2 sisters. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed in her memory to: All Saints Episcopal Church, Hampton, South Carolina. A memorial service will be held at 12 noon, Monday, November 4, 2019 at All Saints Episcopal Church, 511 Jackson Avenue East, Hampton, SC 29924. The family will receive friends from 11 am until the hour of service in the Parish Hall. The family would like to thank the Assisted Living Staff at Harmony at Wescott Plantation, as well as Fox Rehabilitation and the professional staff at Summerville Medical Center who helped during her final days. ARRANGEMENTS BY: THE BRICE W. HERNDON AND SONS FUNERAL HOMES, VARNVILLE-HAMPTON CHAPEL, 1074 Yemassee Highway, Varnville. 803.943.5016. Visit the guestbook online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 26, 2019