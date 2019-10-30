Anne Simpson Harrison (1927 - 2019)
Anne Simpson Harrison VARNVILLE, SC - Memorial services for Mrs. Anne Simpson Harrison, 92, of Varnville, will be held at 12 noon, Monday, November 4, 2019 at All Saints Episcopal Church, 511 Jackson Avenue East, Hampton, SC 29924. The family will receive friends from 11 am until the hour of service in the Parish Hall. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed in her memory to: All Saints Episcopal Church, Hampton, South Carolina. The family will receive friends during a time of visitation Sunday afternoon from 3 until 5 pm at THE BRICE W. HERNDON AND SONS FUNERAL HOMES, VARNVILLE-HAMPTON CHAPEL, 1074 Yemassee Highway, Varnville. 803.943.5016. Visit the guestbook online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 31, 2019
