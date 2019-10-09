Anne Smith Ebert Columbia, SC - A Celebration of Life for Anne Smith Ebert will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Central Energy, 2030 Gregg Street, Columbia, SC 29201. The family will receive friends following the service at Central Energy. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Anne crossed over Monday, October 7, 2019. Born in Great Lakes, Illinois on April 7, 1960, she was a daughter of Nancy McNarney Smith and the late Barry Forrest Smith, Sr. Anne graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education from Miami University. She owned and operated a residential cleaning business for many years with her husband. She was a devoted Christian and was a member of Downtown Church. Anne had a great sense of hospitality and enjoyed helping those in need. She loved spending time with her family, going to the beach, cooking, painting, doing crossword puzzles, interior decorating, birding, fishing, and caring for the plants and flowers in her yard. Loving wife and mother, she is survived by her husband of 37 years, John C. Ebert; daughters, Jennifer Ebert and Emily E. Holler (Mo); and son, Benjamin Ebert. In addition to her father, she was predeceased by her brother, Barry Forrest Smith, Jr. Memorials may be made to Downtown Church, 2030 Gregg Street, Columbia, SC 29201. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 10, 2019