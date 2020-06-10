Anne "Annie" Stevens-Carter
Anne "Annie" Stevens-Carter CHARLESTON - Anne "Annie" Stevens-Carter, 80, Charleston-passed away peacefully on June 7, 2020 in hospice. Annie was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on April 13, 1940. She was preceded in death by her parents Harry S. And Frances Dye, her husband John A. Carter, her brother Robert Dye, & her step-daughter Sandy Kibler. Surviving are her sister, Carolyn Ehler, children, Kevin Zent, Karla Enbody, Shari Kasten, Kae Taylor, and Elizabeth Reindollar, step-children Vada Waller, & Robert Steven's & their families. She also had many precious grandchildren and great-grands whom she adored. Faith, Family and Friends were paramount to Annie. She was extremely hardworking, creative, joyful and talented. Her radiant smile lit up a room, and she made friends easily. She will be deeply missed, but we know she's rejoicing with her Savior. Her Celebration of Life service will be June 13, 2020 at 4:00pm @North Trident Baptist Church, Jamieson Rd. Ladson. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
