Anne Stuart Crowder Charleston - Anne Stuart Crowder died on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. She was the daughter of Col. Richard Stanley Crowder and Helen Nichols Crowder. Anne graduated from Santa Monica High School in Santa Monica, CA, received a BA in History from Wellesley College, an MS in Nursing from Columbia University and an MS in Education from the New School in New York City. She taught nursing education at Columbia-Presbyterian Hospital then worked at Burke Rehabilitation in White Plains, New York. After working at New Jersey Neuroscience Institute, she became an editor for the American Journal of Nursing. She retired after serving as an editor for IMPACT, a medical media company. Anne moved to Charleston in 2013. During her retirement, she served as a docent at the Middleton Place Plantation. Anne leaves her sister, Marian Crowder of Charleston; her brother, Richard Crowder and his wife, Judith Mary Weston Crowder of Ravenel; her nephew, James Stuart Crowder and his wife, Kelly Bowman Crowder and their two children, Liam and Emma; her niece, Catharine Crowder Teeple and her husband, Michael James Teeple, Jr. and their two children, Michael and Jack. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
